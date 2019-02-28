Eni, P-E firm team up to bid for Conoco's North Sea assets - Reuters

Eni (E +0.3% ) and Norwegian P-E firm HitecVision have teamed up to bid against Chrysaor for ConocoPhillips' (COP -1.6% ) North Sea oil and gas assets, Reuters reports.

COP relaunched the sale process in recent weeks after energy and chemicals firm Ineos abandoned exclusive talks with the company, according to the report.

The sale, which would mark COP's exit from the area after more than 50 years, is expected to raise as much as $2B.

The assets up for sale include a 7.5% stake in the west Shetlands region’s Clair field, which is operated by BP, as well as holdings in the Britannia and J-Block hubs.