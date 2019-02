Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received notice that the attorney general plans to put him on trial for bribery and fraud, some 40 days before what looks like a close election.

Before any indictment is filed, Netanyahu is allowed a hearing to give his side of the story to Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit's, a process that could take months.

The Israeli shekel is down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar at $0.276; earlier it had traded at $2.775.

