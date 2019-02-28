Eldorado Resorts +2% after earnings shine

Union Gaming is positive on Eldorado Resorts (ERI +1.6% ) after the casino company's Q4 report impressed.

The firm thinks Eldorado's fundamentals will remain strong and sees more catalysts ahead.

"We see plenty of runway with integration and cost rationalization across its existing portfolio, coupled with the planned development in Pompano Park, move to land in Lake Charles, and the sports betting initiatives with William Hill and The Stars Group," advises analyst John DeCree.

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating and price target of $57 on ERI.

