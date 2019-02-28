Pattern Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+262.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.12M (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PEGI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

