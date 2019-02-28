Koppers Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)
- Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KOP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.