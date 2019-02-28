Australia still delaying decision on TPG-Vodafone merger

A decision on a merger between TPG Telecom (OTC:TPPTY) and the Australian business of Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is still delayed, according to the country's key regulator.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it's waiting to set a new provisional date on the merger until it can get and assess more information -- which it's still taking in from the merger parties.

The regulator originally had a provisional decision date of March 28, 2019, but delayed that on Jan. 22, saying it expected the new date to be April 11.

In December, the ACCC said a combination that reduced the mobile market to three players from four was "likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition."