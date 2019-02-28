Stocks erase morning's decline

The three major U.S. stock averages erase the morning's decline trading as investors weigh the collapse of U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks against still strong U.S. GDP growth.

Nasdaq rises almost 0.1% , while the S&P 500 and the Dow are essentially flat.

Four out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the green, with real estate ( +1.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) rising the most. Materials ( -1.2% ) and energy ( -1.0% ) are the weakest.

Among individual movers, American Tower (+3.1%), Kraft Heinz (+3.7%), DowDuPont (-2.6%), ConocoPhillips (-1.7%).

Oil rises 0.6% to $57.28 per barrel.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 3 basis points to 2.71%.