Stocks erase morning's decline

The three major U.S. stock averages erase the morning's decline trading as investors weigh the collapse of U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks against still strong U.S. GDP growth.
Nasdaq rises almost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow are essentially flat.
Four out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the green, with real estate (+1.3%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) rising the most. Materials (-1.2%) and energy (-1.0%) are the weakest.
Among individual movers, American Tower (+3.1%), Kraft Heinz (+3.7%), DowDuPont (-2.6%), ConocoPhillips (-1.7%).
Oil rises 0.6% to $57.28 per barrel.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 3 basis points to 2.71%.
