Credit Suisse sees Under Armour turnaround progressing

Credit Suisse is positive on Under Armour (UA, UAA) after meeting with management.

"UA has clearly embraced much better discipline around inventory, SG&A, and the pace of introducing new innovation to balance brand heat & scarcity. While the full new line won’t be in market to drive revs until 2020, UA is well-positioned to raise 2019 EBIT guidance through the year on GM upside alone," notes the CS analyst team.

A positive EBIT flywheel through 2019 and into 2020 is seen as the Under Armour turnaround progresses.

The firm keeps a Neutral rating and price target of $26 on UA.