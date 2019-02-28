Primoris Services +3% post Q4 earnings beats; provides FY19 EPS guidance

Feb. 28, 2019 12:44 PM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)PRIMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Primoris Services (PRIM +3.2%) reported Q4 revenue growth of 51.6% Y/Y to $877.67M, reflecting incremental revenue from acquisitions and organic growth in Pipeline segment.
  • Revenue by segments: Power $178.67M (+9.7% Y/Y); Pipeline $229.67M (+263.7% Y/Y); Utilities $237.56M (+3.3% Y/Y); Transmission $122.77M; and Civil $108.99M (-11.3% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin was flat at 11.8%; and operating margin improved by 180 bps to 6.1%.
  • Segment gross margins: Power 18.5% up by 1,040 bps; Pipeline 10% down by 980 bps; Utilities 13.8% down by 200 bps; Transmission 10%; and Civil 1.9% down by 340 bps.
  • SG&A expenses were $49.96M (+14.8% Y/Y) and margin of 5.7% down by 183 bps.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $126.82M, compared to $188.94M.
  • Total backlog was $2.76B, compared to $2.6B a year ago. Fixed backlog was at $1.48B and MSA backlog was at $1.28B.
  • FY19 Guidance: EPS $1.60-$1.80; and corporate tax rate of 28%.
  • Previously: Primoris Services beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 28)
  • Previously: Primoris Services declares $0.06 dividend (Feb. 28)
