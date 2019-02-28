Square rebounds after morning slide

Square (NYSE:SQ) bounces up 1.5% , after falling as much as 5.9% in morning trading in the wake of weaker-than-expected Q1 guidance.

Wall Street analysts weighed in, pointing out some bright spots.

KeyBanc maintained an overweight rating, noting strong subscription and services growth and that Square Cash monthly active users doubled to 15M.

Guggenheim sticks with its buy rating and "Best Idea" designation, pointing to the Cash App users growth and noting that larger sellers now account for 51% of GPV, up 39% Y/Y.

Wedbush was mixed, saying transaction-based revenue fell short of its expectations, but Square still deserves credit for building an ecosystem that can lead to better monetization.

Previously: BTIG repeats "sell" on Square's weak outlook, increased spending (Feb. 28)