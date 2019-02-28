BlackRock TCP Capital originates $176M new investments in Q4

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC -1.1% ) Q4 net investment income per share of 40 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, exceeded the dividend of 36 cents.

Total acquisitions were $176.4M during the quarter and total dispositions were $117.0M.

Q4 net decrease in net assets resulting from operation was $1.0M, or 2 cents per share, as NII was offset by market value adjustments across its portfolio, which were primarily non-credit related and a result of market volatility at the end of the year, TCPC said.

Net asset value per share of $14.13 at Dec. 31, 2018 fell from $14.51 at Sept. 30, 2018.

