Uber in advanced talks with Careem - Bloomberg

Uber (UBER) is in advanced talks to purchase Middle East rival Careem, according to Bloomberg sources.

The companies might announce a cash and stock deal valuing Careem at about $3B in the coming weeks.

In February, the WSJ reported the companies had been in on-and-off acquisition talks with Careem pushing for $2.5B to $3B.

Uber wants to reach 1B users as it approaches its IPO in the first half of the year. The ride-hail company has identified the Middle East as one of its "high-potential" markets worth increased investments.