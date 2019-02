Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF funds

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) - $0.1156. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.06%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) - $0.2694. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.84%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) - $0.0462. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.85%.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) - $0.0968. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) - $0.2232. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.33%.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) - $0.1160. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.93%.

Payable Mar 06; for shareholders of record Mar 04; ex-div Mar 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Feb 26.