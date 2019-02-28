Alexandria Real Estate launches GradLabs project in San Diego

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE +1.4% ) launches Alexandria GradLabs at 9880 Campus Point Drive, a 98,000 RSF development project and the most recent addition to its Campus Pointe complex in San Diego.

Alexandria GradLabs is a flexible life science platform designed to provide post-seed-stage life science companies with turnkey, fully furnished office/laboratory space and an accelerated, scalable path for growth.

Executes an initial lease at 9880 Campus Point Drive.

Initial delivery projected in 2020.

