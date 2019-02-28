Analysts bash Box's "worst execution" since IPO

Canaccord Genuity says Box's (NYSE:BOX) earnings report yesterday showed its “worst execution since its 2015 IPO.”

Analyst Richard Davis notes that Box only logged two seven-figure deals in the quarter, down from nine in last year's quarter, and once again showed weakness in EMEA.

But Davis doesn't downgrade Box as the stock historically recovers within a month or so. And the analyst sees Box as a PE target at $25 to $30 per share.

More action: Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. analyst Brian White calls the outlook "very troubling" while Morgan Stanley’s Melissa Franchi voices disappointment that Box's new strategic selling focus isn't showing strong results.