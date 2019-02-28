GM shuffles execs around

General Motors (GM -1.8% ) says the president of the North America business plans to step down from the company after a forty-year stint.

Alan Batey will be replaced by Barry Engle, who is currently running GM's international business.

Alicia Boler Davis, executive vice president of global manufacturing, is leaving GM to be replaced by Gerald Johnson. who is is currently VP of North American manufacturing and labor relation.

GM also announces that it's slotting in Julian Blissett to be a senior VP of the international business after Blissett worked as an exec VP with the SAIV joint venture.