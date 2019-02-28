Activist investor Chevedden backs Appaloosa proposal to split top job at Allergan

Following discussions with Appaloosa LP, activist investor John Chevedden will withdraw his proposal for splitting the Chairman and CEO roles at Allergan (AGN +1.3% ), a position he has advocated since at least 2016, and will now support the latter's proposal because it stipulates immediate implementation after shareholder approval.

Appaloosa has sent four letters to the board urging the change citing the need for a "fresh approach" to strategy.

The company will host its 2019 annual shareholders meeting in the April/May timeframe.