Einhorn's hedge fund focuses on fewer, higher-conviction names

David Einhorn is narrowing his hedge fund's focus on fewer names that he has more confidence in, after turning in its worst performance ever last year.

"We entered 2019 with a portfolio consisting of fewer names than it did a year ago, but one that is more concentrated in our highest-conviction investments," he told investors in a conference call discussing Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE -1.3% ) results.

His main fund sank 34% in 2018 and investors pulled $1.7B from the firm during that time, pushing assets down 60% to $2.5B, Bloomberg reports. He has reopened the hedge fund to investors.

The fund rebounded 13% in January, according to Bloomberg.

Among his biggest positions: Brighthouse Financial (BHF -6.8% ), General Motors (GM -1.8% ), and Aercap Holdings (AER -1% ).

Previously: Einhorn exits drug makers in rebalanced portfolio (Jan. 23)