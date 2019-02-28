YouTube pulls comments from minor videos

Alphabet's (GOOG +0.6% )(GOOGL +0.6% ) YouTube will temporarily disable comments on most videos featuring minors in the coming months. The move follows the latest advertiser spending pause after ads appeared alongside inappropriate content (in this case, videos with predatory comments.)

Select low-risk channels with minors can keep the comments, but the approved channels will have to monitor the section for inappropriate content.

YouTube also says it has launched a better algorithm to automatically identify and remove predatory comments. The tool has a broader scope that the company says can catch twice as many offending comments.