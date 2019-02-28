AT&T CFO business update highlights cash flow, de-levering

In a business update from AT&T's (T +0.3% ) Morgan Stanley conference presentation, Chief Financial Officer John Stephens says the company's planning gross capital investment in the range of $23B for 2019.

The company's expecting free cash flow in the $26B range with dividend payout ratio in the high 50% area.

Some $12B in cash (after dividends) will be used for debt reduction, he says, and the company looks to end 2019 with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA around 2.5x.

He reiterated existing guidance and said the company would get there through a set of strategic priorities: De-levering via strong free cash flow, and monetizing noncore assets; investing in its network (fiber, 5G and FirstNet); growing wireless service revenues; stabilizing Entertainment EBITDA; and delivering on WarnerMedia merger synergies.