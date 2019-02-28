Versum Materials unveils poison pill to thwart hostile takeover

Versum Materials (VSM -1%) says it adopted a shareholder rights plan, a day after the company received a new buyout offer from Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) that topped an earlier proposal from Entegris (ENTG -1.6%).
VSM says its shareholder plan gives all shareholders the right to purchase stock at a reduced price, if a potential bidder buys up 12.5% or more of the company's common stock.
The company has said it continues to believe in the strategic and financial rationale of the proposed merger with ENTG.
