Versum Materials unveils poison pill to thwart hostile takeover

Versum Materials (VSM -1% ) says it adopted a shareholder rights plan, a day after the company received a new buyout offer from Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) that topped an earlier proposal from Entegris (ENTG -1.6% ).

VSM says its shareholder plan gives all shareholders the right to purchase stock at a reduced price, if a potential bidder buys up 12.5% or more of the company's common stock.

The company has said it continues to believe in the strategic and financial rationale of the proposed merger with ENTG.