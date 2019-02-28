SAP accused of "improper conduct" in Africa

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is accused of "improper conduct" related to a service partner Twenty Third Century Systems dealings to win state contracts in Kenya and Tanzania.

U.S. authorities are investigating the graft allegations related to deals in 2014 and 2015. TTCS allegedly bribed Tanzania Ports Authority officials with $800K to win a $6.6M contract.

The companies say they have since made management changes and bolstered compliance.

The SEC and Department of Justice were already investigating SAP for paying $9.2M to companies linked to a South African family accused of corruption.