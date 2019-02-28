NYT: Facebook, messaging apps working on digital coins for payment

Facebook (FB -1% ) and other Internet messaging services are making a monetization move through introducing new crytocurrencies for payments on their systems, The New York Times reports.

In Facebook's case, it's working on a coin that users of WhatsApp could send instantly via the service to friends and family, according to the report. The company's already talked to crypto exchanges about selling the coin.

But messaging rivals including Telegram and Signal also plan digital currencies, as do Korea's top messaging app (Kakao) and Japan's (Line).

Those companies may have the scale to succeed where previous start-ups failed in getting currencies into broad application.

And this round of coin designs reportedly do away with the energy-heavy mining process on which Bitcoin is dependent. But technical and regulatory challenges still remain in bringing cryptocurrencies to scale.

Facebook is said to have more than 50 engineers working its project.