Boeing continues to climb as two more analysts raise price targets

Already the best performing Dow stock this year, Boeing (BA +1.3% ) adds to gains after both Morgan Stanley and UBS raise their price targets to $500 and $525, respectively, while reiterating Buy-equivalent ratings.

Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani sees "a clear path to $500" for the stock based on a stable commercial aerospace backdrop, a healthy free cash flow yield and positive upcoming data points that include a potential China trade resolution, a 737 rate hike and the launch of a new midsize airplane, which Lalwani believes may come in June at the Paris Air Show.

UBS analyst Myles Walton notes the 777x, currently Boeing's largest development program, is progressing well and he feels increasingly comfortable in his model estimates for 2019 and "actually a touch better" about his implied 2020 working capital estimate on the program.