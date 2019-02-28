Williams' Constitution gas pipeline gets new chance for regulatory OK

Williams Cos’ (WMB -1.6% ) long-delayed Constitution natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York wins a possible lifeline towards gaining approval after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals allows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to give the project another look.

The pipeline has been stuck in a battle between energy companies who want more gas pipelines to fuel power plants and heat homes against New York Gov. Cuomo and environmental groups who want greater reliance on energy efficiency and renewables.

WMB in 2013 estimated the Constitution project would cost ~$683M and enter service in 2016, but delays have upped the estimate to as high as $875M.

Constitution is owned by subsidiaries of WMB, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF).