January prices received index down 4.5%

The January Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 84.9% of its 2011 base, down 4.5% from the Dec. 2018 index and 3.6% from the Jan. 2018 index
The crop production index -10.8% M/M to 76.3; The livestock index +6.4% to 97.9.
Food grains +0.9% M/M and +2.6% Y/Y.
Feed grains +0.3% M/M and +7.6% Y/Y.
Oilseeds +1.3% M/M and -7.0% Y/Y.
Fruits and nuts -1.7% M/M and -9.7% Y/Y.
Other crop +0.8% M/M and +5.7% Y/Y.
