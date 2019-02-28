Chevron price target cut at Cowen on free cash flow yield valuation

Chevron (CVX -0.6% ) edges lower after Cowen cuts its stock price target to $140 from $160 ahead of the company's upcoming analyst day while maintaining its Outperform rating.

"Clear communication of a relatively stable capital-spending plan that underpins continued free-cash-flow growth should support Chevron valuation," Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman writes.

Going into the analyst day, the analyst thinks CVX investors will be focused on capex guidance beyond 2020 and that CVX may raise its capex range by 10%, or $2B, during 2021-24, enabling free cash flow growth at $60/bbl oil by $3B to $188B in 2024.

"This level of spend would be viewed positively given it would allow for continued dividend growth and share repurchases," writes Gabelman, who also will be looking for discussion about the potential for CVX to be free cash flow positive in the Permian Basin next year.