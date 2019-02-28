JPMorgan considers private bank in China

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.7% ) is conducting a feasibility study on setting up a private bank in China as new regulations may give foreign companies a shot at competing with local firms, Bloomberg reports.

That would give JPMorgan access to the second-largest pool of wealthy people in the world.

The process is at an early stage and any business would start "not in the distant future," said Kam Shing Kwang, CEO of JPMorgan's private banking business in Asia.

The bank has also asked for permission to run a majority-owned securities joint venture in China, as the country's policy makers moved to treat foreign financial firms the same as local companies.

