SQM offers downbeat view of short-term lithium demand; shares -9%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM -8.8% ) says it expects strong long-term demand for lithium, but its short-term outlook is clouded by the entry of new projects into the market and slowing demand growth this year.

New SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos Rodriguez told today's earnings conference call that he foresees sales volume rising slightly in 2019 along with modestly higher average market prices.

SQM shares are sharply lower after Q4 earnings and revenues both missed analyst estimates and slipped below year-ago levels.

"As was expected, new supplies coming into the market make it more difficult for us to capture the price premium that we had in 2018," the CEO said.

Ramos said SQM would increase its 2018 production of 50K metric tons of lithium to a below-market expectation of 60K tons in 2019, moving any surplus production into its strategic inventory for release when market demand merits.