Freddie sees $1.69T single-family mortgage originations this year

Freddie Mac expects single-family mortgage originations to increase 2.6% to $1.69T in 2019 and stay at that level in 2020.

The mortgage giant revised upward the refinance share of originations to 27% in 2019 and 24% in 2020. Other forecasts in Freddie's February Forecast:

Overall U.S. GDP growth easing to 2.5% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020, with longer-term potential growth at under 2%/year.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage average of 4.6% in 2019, matching 2018, then rising to 4.9% in 2020.

Total housing starts increasing to 1.29M units in 2019 then to 1.36M units in 2020.

Home prices rising 4.1% this year and 2.8% in 2020.

