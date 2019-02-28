Petrobras has 'bold' plans for future asset sales, CEO says

Petrobras (PBR -4.3% ) is expanding its divestment program and has "bold" plans for future sales, CEO Roberto Castillo Branco said in today's earnings conference call.

Shallow water and onshore fields are among the first on the block, while PBR hopes to complete the sale of its TAG pipeline unit "soon" and several options are being considered for the future of distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora, executives said.

In some of his most assertive comments on the need to slim down the big company, Castillo Branco said debt reduction could occur through various initiatives, the most important of which are "a more aggressive divestment program and getting out of assets where we’re not a natural owner. Really, get out - not sell part of the asset."

The company can reduce its ratio of net debt to EBITDA to 1.5x or even to 1x with the help of divestments, the CEO said; the ratio at the end of Q4 was 2.34x.