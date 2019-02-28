Stocks drift lower for third straight session

Stocks finished with modest losses as stronger than expected GDP data offset the abrupt end to the U.S.-North Korean summit and ongoing concerns about U.S.-China trade relations.

The advance Q4 GDP report "showed the economy is slowing, but not enough to increase investor angst," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, but GDP data "would have given a bigger boost to equities and other risk assets if not for the negative news coming out of Vietnam."

For the month, all three major benchmarks - the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq - closed with monthly gains of at least 3%, representing their second straight monthly gains.

Among the S&P 500 sectors today, utilities (+0.4%), consumer staples (+0.3%) and real estate (+0.3%) topped the leaderboard, while the materials (-1.3%), energy (-1%) and consumer discretionary (-0.6%) sectors lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices fell following the release of the GDP reading, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 2.50% and the 10-year yield gaining 2 bps to 2.71%.

WTI crude oil rose 0.5% to $57.22/bbl.