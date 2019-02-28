Gap spinning off Old Navy; shares up almost 20%

Alongside Q4 results, Gap (NYSE:GPS) announces restructuring plans which will include the spin-off of Old Navy.

The company also plans the closing of about 230 Gap speciality stores over the next two years. The closings should hit annual sales by about $625M and result in pretax costs of $250M-$300M. Annualized pretax savings are seen at roughly $90M.

Q4 adjusted EPS is seen at $2.40-$2.55.

Conference call at 5 ET.

