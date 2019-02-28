Nordstrom +6.5% after adjusted comp sales eke out gain

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is up 6.5% after hours following its beat on Q4 profits, with results generally matching up with its mid-January holiday sales update, and high-side guidance for the coming year's earnings.

Net sales were down 4.7%; excluding the 53rd week in 2017, they were up 0.1%. Comparable sales rose 0.1%.

Comparable sales dropped 1.6% in Full-Price due to softer traffic in full-line stores. Off-Price comparable sales rose 4%, in line with company guidance.

Gross profit margin of 35.1% was down 33 basis points due to higher markdowns and elevated promotions amid the softer full-price sales.

Net earnings rose to $248M from $151M mainly due to tax reform; EBIT dipped to $333M from $350M (in both periods making up 7.6% of net sales).

For 2019, it's guiding to net sales growth of 1-2%, with mid- to high-single-digit growth in credit card revenues; EBIT of $915M-$970M, with a margin of 5.9-6.1%, and EPS of $3.65-$3.90 (vs. consensus for $3.67).

Conference call to come at 4:45 p.m. ET.

