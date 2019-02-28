Colony Credit take Q4 charge to accelerate some legacy monetization

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) takes a $147M impairment charge to accelerate monetization of legacy investments that are low-yielding, non-core, or that suffered recent credit events.

Q4 core earnings excluding notable items were $42.6M, or 33 cents per share.

Q4 net interest income of $25.1M vs. $27.2M a year ago.

Undepreciated book value of $21.81 per share at Dec. 31, 2018.

Recorded $77M of loan loss provisions at CLNC ownership share related to four separate borrowers as a result of updates to the timing and likely range of outcomes achievable in connection with asset foreclosures and dispositions.

Board authorizes up to $300M stock repurchase program.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Colony Credit Real Estate reports 4Q18 results(Feb. 28)