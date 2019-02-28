Main Street Capital Q4 net increase in assets $9.51M

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q4 net investment income of $42.1M, or 69 cents per share, up from $37.5M, or 64 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

NII per share beats average analyst estimate of 62 cents.

Main Street gains 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Q4 net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $9.51M, or 16 cents per share, vs. $61.4M, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.

Completed $60M in total lower middle-market portfolio investments, including investments totaling $46.3M in one new LMM portfolio company; results in net increase of $25.0M in total LMM portfolio.

Q4 net decrease of $5.9M in middle-market portfolio investments.

Q4 net increase of $35.0M in private loan portfolio investments.

Conference call on March 1 at 10:00 AM ET.

