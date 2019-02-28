Globalstar trims operating losses; shares +5.6%

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) is up 5.6% on solid postmarket volume following its Q4 results, where the company trimmed operating losses thanks to lower costs amid growing revenue.

While service revenues ticked up slightly, equipment sales rose nearly 70% thanks to the recent launches of SmartOne Solar and SPOT X. Subscriber growth in Simplex service was responsible for nearly all of the service growth.

And while revenues rose $2.5M, operating expenses fell by $9.2M thanks in large part to $17.9M in asset impairments that didn't recur this year.

Net loss rose to $96.5M from a year-ago loss of $22.6M, with a negative impact of $81.1M from change in noncash derivative valuation adjustments.

Revenue breakout: Service revenues, $27.2M (up 2.1%); Subscriber equipment, $4.76M (up 69.7%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release