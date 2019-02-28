LTC Properties Q4 FFO ex-item falls Y/Y

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q4 FFO excluding non-recurring income was $29.0M, down $1.4M Y/Y due to nonpayment of December rent by Senior Care.

Q4 NAREIT FFO of $32.1M, or 81 cents per share, compares with $30.4M, or 77 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $43.6M, beating consensus estimate by $9.3M, increases from $41.7M a year ago.

Q4 rental income of $32.8M fell from $34.1M a year ago.

Q4 provision for doubtful accounts of $11,000 compares with recovery of $67,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on March 1 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: LTC Properties beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Feb. 28)