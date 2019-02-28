Tesla dips negative on report $35K Model 3 is arriving (updated with halt)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares that were up 1% postmarket about 10 minutes ago have fallen to a 1.7% decline as Electrek reports the base Model 3 is here at a $35,000 price point, following up on a long-held mass-market price promise.

The vehicle has a shorter range, along with a few new interior options.

Shares had finished the regular session up 1.6% .

Noted in passing: Elon Musk's Twitter account is back to "Elon Musk" rather than Tusk, and his profile picture has been replaced by a Model 3.

Updated 4:58 p.m.: Shares have been halted for news pending.