Tesla dips negative on report $35K Model 3 is arriving (updated with halt info)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares that were up 1% postmarket about 10 minutes ago have fallen to a 1.7% decline as Electrek reports the base Model 3 is here at a $35,000 price point, following up on a long-held mass-market price promise.

The vehicle has a shorter range, along with a few new interior options.

Shares had finished the regular session up 1.6% .

Noted in passing: Elon Musk's Twitter account is back to "Elon Musk" rather than Tusk, and his profile picture has been replaced by a Model 3.

Updated 4:58 p.m.: Shares have been halted for news pending.

Updated 5:10 p.m.: Chatter has it that Tesla is moving all worldwide sales to online only.

Updated 5:15 p.m.: "Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores," Tesla says. "Shifting all sales online, combined with other ongoing cost efficiencies, will enable us to lower all vehicle prices by about 6% on average, allowing us to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than we expected."

Updated 5:19 p.m.: The stock will resume quotes at 5:35 p.m. and resume trading at 5:40 p.m. That means this news is the news.