Sunrun edges lower after mixed Q4 results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) -0.7% after-hours as it posts a surprise Q4 loss even as revenues rose 57% Y/Y to $240M.

RUN says MW deployed during Q4 rose 35% to 115 MW from 85 MW in the year-ago quarter; for the full year, MW deployed increased 15% to 373 MW from 323 MW in the prior year.

Creation cost per watt was $3.17 in Q4 vs. $3.30 in the year-ago quarter; NPV created during Q4 was $116M, up 28% from $91M in the prior-year quarter.

RUN expects Q1 deployments of 83-85 MW and forecasts FY 2019 deployments to grow by 16%-18% Y/Y.