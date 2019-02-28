Emergent Bio nabs federal contract valued as high as $100M

The U.S. State Department has awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to establish a durable supply chain for medical countermeasures aimed at chemical warfare agents.

The contract, valued at $7M - 100M, features a five-year base period followed by five one-year option periods.

The company will be supplying two of its current medical countermeasures addressing chemical weapons: Trobigard atropine sulfate/obidoxime chloride auto-injector for nerve gas poisoning and RSDL (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit) to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents and T-2 toxin from the skin.