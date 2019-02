Oxford Square Capital declares $0.20 dividend

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declares $0.20/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 11.59%

Payable March 29; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.

Additionally, the company declared quarterly distribution of $0.20, payable monthly ($0.067/share in three installments).

Payable April 30; for shareholders of record April 23; ex-div April 22.

Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 24; ex-div May 23.

Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 21; ex-div June 20.

See OXSQ Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.