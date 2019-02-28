Cheniere OK'd to start work on Oklahoma Midship nat gas pipeline

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) wins approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee to build all of its ~$1B proposed Midship natural gas pipeline in Oklahoma.

The FERC authorized Midship to build the first 186 miles of the mainline pipe and associated infrastructure in December, approved construction of other parts of the pipe in January and yesterday cleared work on the remaining 13 miles of mainline pipe.

Midship is designed to deliver 1.44B cf/day of gas from the Anadarko basin to existing pipelines near Bennington, Okla., for transport to U.S. Gulf Coast and southeastern U.S. markets.