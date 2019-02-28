Ashford Hospitality Q4 adjusted FFO declines 28% Y/Y

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Q4 adjusted FFO of $21.1M, or 18 cents per share, declined from $29.3M, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Q4 total revenue of $343.5M, in-line with consensus, compares with $341.6M a year ago.

AHT rises 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Q4 comparable RevPAR decreased 0.6% to $115.54 for all hotels, including 10 hotels under renovation.

Q4 comparable RevPAR increased 0.6% to $112.36 for hotels not under renovation.

Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $89.8M vs. $93.1M a year ago.

Conference call on March 1 at 11:00 AM ET.

