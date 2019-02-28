Habit Restaurants +7% after price hikes pad results
Feb. 28, 2019 5:16 PM ETThe Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT)HABTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) jumps 7.4% after topping Q4 estimates.
- Company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 2.4% during the quarter as a 5.4% increase in average transaction amount was partially offset by a 3.0% decrease in transactions.
- The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $8.9M vs. $7.1M a year ago.
- Looking ahead, Habit expects revenue to fall in a range of $458M to $462M vs. $451M consensus off comp sales growth of 2.0% to 3.0%.
