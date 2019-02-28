Pension fund group wants electric utilities to speed decarbonization plans

Major U.S. pension funds are asking the 20 largest publicly traded electric utilities for detailed plans to achieve carbon-free electricity by 2050 at the latest but will not force the issue with proxy resolutions this spring, hoping market shifts and falling prices for renewable energy already have made executives and directors receptive to the goal.

Making electricity carbon-free by 2050 will be key to meeting the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement to constrain global warming, the investor group says, also praising a December announcement by Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) that it will aim for carbon-free generation by 2050.

Large utilities receiving a letter from the group include Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG); each already has moved toward cutting emissions, as DUK has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels, and NRG seeks to cut emissions in half by 2030 and by 90% by 2050 vs. 2014 levels.

