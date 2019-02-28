MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Q4 adjusted net income of $106M, or $1.20 per share, compares with adjusted net loss of $167M, or $1.73 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The $273M Y/Y favorable comparison was primarily from National Public Finance Guarantee's benefit of losses and loss adjustment expenses in Q4 2018 vs. a loss in Q4 2017.

The losses and loss adjustment expenses for both periods are related to National's insurance of Puerto Rico debt, and the Q4 2018 benefit resulted from lower discounting rates, which increased the value of recoveries associated with insured loss payments.

"The confirmation of the COFINA debt restructuring settlement is a meaningful and favorable development for us, as it addresses nearly half of National’s insured Puerto Rico debt service," said MBIA CEO Bill Fallon. "However, we also need to resolve our other Puerto Rico insurance obligations. We are also keenly focused on our holding company’s liquidity position, which was further enhanced during 2018."

Current liquidity is sufficient to cover its estimated obligations through 2021 and partly through 2022.

Q4 net investment income of $34M improved from $32M a year ago.

Adjusted book value per share of $27.38 at Dec. 31, 2018 declined from $28.77 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Conference call on March 1 at 8:00 AM ET.

