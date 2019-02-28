HBO chief Plepler, Turner chief Levy exiting as AT&T shakes up Warner (updated)

A restructuring that was in the works at WarnerMedia now means Richard Plepler is out as head of HBO, signaling a bigger shakeup.

Plepler had joined HBO in 1992 and piloted it to the pinnacle of television entertainment, greenlighting hits including Game of Thrones, Veep and True Blood as well as overseeing the channel's streaming launches.

The news follows on another legal win for AT&T against the Justice Dept., which has given up efforts to unwind the merger of AT&T and Time Warner. That provides AT&T with the chance to tear down a previous "firewall" and get more involved in staffing at the Warner unit.

Former NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt is set to take a role just under WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, overseeing Warner brands including HBO and Turner.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 0.3% after hours.

Updated 5:36 p.m.: Turner president David Levy is also out, according to The Information.