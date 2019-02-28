Tesla -3% as investors dig into standard Model 3 details

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has posted details on the launch of a $35K Model 3.

The standard Model 3 will feature 220 miles of driving range and a top speed of 130 mph. The acceleration from 0 to 60 mph comes in at 5.6 seconds.

A second $37K version - called the Model 3 Standard Range Plus - will offer 240 miles of range, 140 mph as a top speed and 0-60 acceleration in 5.3 seconds.

Tesla confirms that sales are moving to online only all across the world. "You can now buy a Tesla in North America via your phone in about 1 minute, and that capability will soon be extended worldwide," promises the EV automaker.

Existing Model 3 customers can look for firmware upgrades to take the range of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 to 325 miles, increase the top speed of Model 3 Performance to 162 mph and add an average of approximately 5% peak power to all Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla is down 2.61% in the AH session after coming off a trading halt.

